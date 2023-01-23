Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 injured after shooting at Main Event

Derrick Robinson
Derrick Robinson(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Appling Farms Parkway.

Derrick Robinson, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest on foot, said MPD.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach an abandoned, stolen car with an...
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

Latest News

A jury Monday convicted a northwest Arkansas man photographed during the Jan. 6 riot at the...
Arkansas man who raided U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 convicted
bb
Brittney Bryant's Midday Weather Update Monday 1/23
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
Swift firing of police is rare, but could become more common
Shelby County Clerk's Office
Shelby County Clerk’s Office systems back to normal