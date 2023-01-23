1 injured after shooting at Main Event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at Main Event on Sunday night.

According to police, a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The shooting took place just before midnight on Appling Farms Parkway.

Derrick Robinson, 24, is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest on foot, said MPD.

