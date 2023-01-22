Toy Truck Drive
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

Police say the 11-month-old girl, who was abandoned in a hot car, was overheated and lethargic but made a full recovery. (TAMPA POLICE DEPT via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex.

Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa, Florida. The car was stolen with the baby still inside.

Officers found the car abandoned about 30 minutes later. It was about half a mile from the complex.

Video shows officers racing to scale a fence to reach the car. They quickly opened the door and gave the baby medical attention.

The little girl was eventually transported to a local hospital and reunited with her mother.

Police say the girl was overheated and lethargic but made a full recovery.

Medical personnel said the baby would likely have died if officers hadn’t found her when they did and given her first aid, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Four officers received the department’s life saving award Thursday for their quick actions. They are Officers Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty and Landon Harsin.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

