WATCH LIVE: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley is being laid to rest Sunday morning at Graceland.

Presley died earlier this month at the age of 54.

She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 at just 27. Elvis and other family members are also buried there.

Click here to watch her service live.

Lisa Marie was the sole owner of the Graceland mansion, which includes the original 13-acre grounds and thousands of Elvis’s personal effects such as clothes, furniture, cars, and awards. A spokesperson for Graceland says that “the mansion is in a trust that will go to the benefit of her children.”

Those children are Lisa Marie’s three daughters Riley, Harper, and Finley.

