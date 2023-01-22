Thousands attend celebration of life honoring Lisa Marie Presley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A public memorial service was held for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father, Elvis Presley.

The memorial took place on the front lawn of the mansion at 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 22. Fans, as well as long-time friends of the Presley family, from all over the world, made the pilgrimage to send Lisa Marie off in style.

Eulogies were given by former Memphis Mayor A C Wharton, The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson as well as Presley’s mother Priscilla. The celebration of life also had performances by Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose and others.

The service was followed by a procession through the Mediation Garden of Graceland. This will be Presley’s final resting place next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

Presley, 54, died on Jan. 12, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in Graceland at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Thousands are lined up to see Lisa Marie’s final resting place in the Meditation Garden, next to her son and father, at Graceland. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/Yxyh0ZUak5 — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 22, 2023

Lisa Marie became the sole heir of the Elvis Presley Trust, which - along with Elvis Presley Enterprises - managed Graceland and other assets until she sold her majority interest in 2005. She retained ownership of the mansion itself, the 13 acres around it and items inside the home. All of these assets will now be inherited by Presley’s three living daughters-- Danielle Riley Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

She is survived by her three aforementioned daughters as well as her mother, Priscilla.

