Showers today with another chance for rain mid-week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure is bringing scattered rain showers early this morning. Isolated drizzle will still be possible, but the widespread precipitation will gradually taper off as the system moves eastward. However, a second batch of scattered showers will arrive this afternoon but diminish by late tonight. After a brief dry period on Monday, a second cold front will move in Tuesday evening into Wednesday, followed by a much colder pattern for the middle and end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers early and again in the late afternoon and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower 30s and light northwest winds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

