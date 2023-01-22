Toy Truck Drive
Rain will taper off tonight but will return midweek

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure system will keep drizzle to light showers in the forecast this afternoon but rain will taper off tonight. We will dry out briefly before another system Tuesday will bring more followed by chilly temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers before midnight, then decreasing clouds with a light Northwest wind, and lows in the mid 30s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s and a light breeze.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 30s and southeast wind.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 50, and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain on Saturday and a greater chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

