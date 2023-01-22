Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Suspect wanted in robbery outside of store in Frayser

Suspect wanted in robbery outside of a Frasyer store
Suspect wanted in robbery outside of a Frasyer store(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint outside of a store in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m. the victim drove to CD Food Market located at 1846 Burnham Avenue.

The victim came out of the store and while getting into his vehicle, an unknown suspect approached him and held a silver gun to his head and demanded any items that the victim had on him.

Police say the victim told officers that the suspect took his cell phone, $500 in cash and his car keys to the vehicle that he was driving.

The suspect got into a silver Kia Soul and drove away from the scene going Northbound on Argonne Street, according to police.

According to a surveillance video, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with eyes on the front and a red and white logo on the back, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies...
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

Latest News

The suspect's vehicle used in the shooting outside Gold Strike Casino
4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in...
WATCH: Lisa Marie Presley laid to rest at Graceland
et
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 22, 2023
Memphis Police Department (MPD)
CLERB officials wants involvement in MPD’s hiring process after 5 officers terminated