MPD: Suspect wanted in robbery outside of store in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted for robbing a victim at gunpoint outside of a store in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department.

According to police, around 2:20 p.m. the victim drove to CD Food Market located at 1846 Burnham Avenue.

The victim came out of the store and while getting into his vehicle, an unknown suspect approached him and held a silver gun to his head and demanded any items that the victim had on him.

Police say the victim told officers that the suspect took his cell phone, $500 in cash and his car keys to the vehicle that he was driving.

The suspect got into a silver Kia Soul and drove away from the scene going Northbound on Argonne Street, according to police.

According to a surveillance video, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with eyes on the front and a red and white logo on the back, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.