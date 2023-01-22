Memphis women’s basketball defeats Temple 64-53

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A dominant second half saw the Memphis women’s team defeat Temple at home on Saturday 64-53. The Tigers improve to 3-3 in AAC play.

Up by two at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Owls 17-7 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Madison Griggs led the way with 14 points for Memphis, while Hannah Riddick and Emani Jefferson each poured in a dozen.

Katrina Merriweather’s group will be in action next on Wednesday when they take on East Carolina on the road.

