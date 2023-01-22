Memphis men’s basketball picks up key road win at Cincinnati 75-68
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis men’s basketball team went on the road Sunday and defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-68. The victory is the third straight overall for the Tigers and moves them to 5-2 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play.
DeAndre Williams had a second straight stellar game, scoring 26 points and adding 8 rebounds to go with it. Kendric Davis turned it on in the second half to finish with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists to go with it.
Memphis will return home to take on SMU on Thursday.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.