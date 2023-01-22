Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis men’s basketball picks up key road win at Cincinnati 75-68

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis men’s basketball team went on the road Sunday and defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 75-68. The victory is the third straight overall for the Tigers and moves them to 5-2 in American Athletic Conference (AAC) play.

DeAndre Williams had a second straight stellar game, scoring 26 points and adding 8 rebounds to go with it. Kendric Davis turned it on in the second half to finish with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists to go with it.

Memphis will return home to take on SMU on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies...
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis women’s basketball defeats Temple 64-53
Memphis guard Kendric Davis plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college basketball game...
Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week
Memphis Tigers
Davis’ buzzer-beater lifts Memphis to 61-59 road win over Temple
Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years