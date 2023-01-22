Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at...
A shooting inside The Dior Bar and Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Sunday injured at least 12 people, police said.(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that left 12 people injured on Sunday morning.

According to Baton Rouge police, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge. Officials said at least five victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews.

Several others went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

Police did not release details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, left, talks with Tee Morant, father of Memphis Grizzlies...
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Ja Morant at half
Daytona Beach police said a woman is in custody after shooting her terminally ill husband at a...
Woman fatally shoots dying husband at hospital, police say
Body found buried in Haywood Co.
Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

Latest News

FILE - An abortion rights protestor, center, uses a megaphone as anti-abortion demonstrators...
Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year fest in California
An 8-year-old cancer patient named Delilah received a visit from the Plain White T's singer.
8-year-old cancer patient Delilah visited by singer of Plain White T’s