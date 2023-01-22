CLERB officials wants involvement in MPD’s hiring process after 5 officers terminated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of the Tyre investigation, which led to the termination of five Memphis police officers, the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board is calling for MPD to involve them in its hiring process.

Chairman James Kirkwood of the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, which represents civilian complaints about police officers, says their eclectic board can provide policing oversight.

“When it comes to policing, when it comes to training, when it comes to policymaking we should be at the table, we should be a part of those decision-making,” said Kirkwood, CLERB Chairman.

Van Turner, former County Commissioner turned NAACP President once sat at one of those tables to change police reforms.

“We can start rebuilding their trust, but this here tests it,” said Turner.

In 2020, Turner helped pass a national campaign called “8-cant-wait” to reduce police violence.

Memphis police say the five terminated officers violated multiple policies including excessive use of force, duty to render aid and intervene.

“These were young officers, so what about having more seasoned veteran officers be with the young officers,” said Turner.

According to Memphis police, all five officers were on the force for less than five years. Their careers have come to an end, with the possibility of criminal charges in the death of Tyre Nichols.

