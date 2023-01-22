Body found buried on the property of Kevin Watson in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The manhunt for Kevin Watson ended on Friday when he turned himself into a game warden in Tipton County after nearly two weeks on the lamb.

Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says the surrender went down without incident.

Sheriff Garrett says Watson claims he made the twenty-mile Trek from where he abandoned his truck near the Hatchee National Wildlife Refuge to the Mason area of Tipton County where he turned himself in.

During that nearly two-week trip on foot, Watson developed frostbite.

He also was dehydrated and malnourished and was treated at Haywood Community Hospital on Friday night.

After discharge from the hospital, Watson was formally charged and arraigned for the first-degree murder of 34-year-old Britney Watson.

Sheriff Garrett also confirms to Action News 5 that a body was, “found six feet deep on property owned by Kevin Watson.” Near his home, he shared with his ex-wife.

The sheriff confirms the search for the 34-year-old mother has been suspended but stopped short of giving a positive I.D. of who the body belonged to.

He would only confirm the body is receiving an autopsy at the Forensics Center in Memphis.

Sheriff Garrett confirms Watson was quickly arraigned on murder charges.

He is currently held without bond at Haywood County Detention Center. His future court date is to be determined.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.