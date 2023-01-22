4 people injured in shooting at Gold Strike Casino

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Four people were injured in a shooting at Gold Strike Casino on Sunday morning, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. after she and three others, whom she was with, had been shot while walking in the parking lot towards Gold Strike Casino.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the four victims with gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses on the scene, the suspects drove a white Infiniti with a Mississippi license plate: CONILOU.

The suspects inside the white Infiniti appeared to have spotted the victims walking to the casino and fired multiple shots, according to deputies.

The white Infiniti drove away from the scene.

Deputies discovered that the suspect’s vehicle had stolen tags.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

