Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security and shoppers of the Kroger on Poplar and Kirby are on high alert after a woman was attacked outside the store Thursday night.

Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect demanded her purse. She tried to get away, but she fell. That’s when she told police the suspect kicked her in the head multiple times and ran off.

The police report shows the suspect also shoved the security guard as well.

Some shoppers said they fear for their safety.

“This kinda has me constantly watching over my shoulders, you know, trying to make sure you know that I’m okay,” said Joyce Murry, a Kroger shopper.

One Kroger shopper who did not want to be identified said she also doesn’t feel comfortable shopping solo.

“I do not go grocery shopping with myself anymore,” she said. “My husband comes with me.”

The grocery giant put out this statement saying in part:

“At Kroger, safety is our top priority for customers and associates. The purpose of our 3rd party, uniformed security officers is to serve as a deterrent to criminal activity and help make the store a safe environment for customers and associates.”

While Action News 5 saw security patrolling the parking lot Friday, a long-time shopper said that is not the norm.

“I did notice today when I got out of the grocery store there’s a guard roaming the parking lot in a car, which we have not seen before,” she said.

Memphis police are still searching for the suspect. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

