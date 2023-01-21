Toy Truck Drive
Tracking weekend rain followed by a colder pattern for much of next week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool dry pattern is in place as the weekend begins, but a low pressure system will bring our next rain of rain before the weekend is over. Another system next week will also bring rain followed by a much colder pattern for the middle and end of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of an evening shower, an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a light North wind, and lows near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

