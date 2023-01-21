Toy Truck Drive
Rain will arrive tonight & another chance of rain Tuesday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -An area of low pressure system will bring rain tonight and Sunday morning and evening. We will dry out briefly before another system next week will also bring rain followed by a much colder pattern for the middle and end of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a light North wind, and lows near 40.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers early and again in the late afternoon along with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower 30s and light northwest winds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures near 50, and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 40s.

