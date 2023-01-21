MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery.

On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed.

Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the clerk.

He then demanded money from the cash register and fled on foot.

No arrest have been made at this point.

If you have any tips call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

