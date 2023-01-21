Toy Truck Drive
MPD looking for suspect who could be involved in business robbery

Suspect
Suspect(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect that maybe involved in a store robbery.

On Jan. 20, police arrived at a Family Dollar that had been robbed.

Officers were advised that around 2:00 p.m. a suspect entered the store and showed a gun to the clerk.

He then demanded money from the cash register and fled on foot.

No arrest have been made at this point.

If you have any tips call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

