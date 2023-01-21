Toy Truck Drive
MPD investigating robbery that happened in Kroger parking lot

Kroger video
Kroger video(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery at a Kroger near Germantown.

MPD responded to a robbery on Jan.19 at 8:20 p.m. at a Kroger on 6660 Poplar Avenue.

When officers arrived, the victim advised that while she was putting groceries in her car a unknown man approached her.

Police say, the suspect then shoved a security guard the woman was with and then threw her on the ground while attempting to take her purse. The suspect is said to have fled on foot towards Kirby Parkway.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any tips call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Robbery Suspect Kroger 6660 Poplar Avenue Report #2301010150ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 19th, 2023, at 8:20 pm, officers responded to a robbery at the Kroger located at 6660 Poplar Avenue. The victim reported that while loading groceries in her vehicle, an unknown male approached her, shoved the guard with her, threw her to the ground, and assaulted her while attempting to take her purse and fleeing on foot towards Kirby Parkway. Investigators need your help in identifying the individual responsible for this robbery. At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation. Video and stills of the suspect are available for release and attached. Please contact Appling Farms GIB (901-636-4402) with any information. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you can review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, January 21, 2023

