Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death.

The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen was last seen leaving a gym in East Memphis. His body was found a week later in a parked car on McDuff Avenue.

In a statement, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance and to robbery.

Shaun Hamblen was last seen Thursday, Nov. 29 leaving LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins. (Source: Facebook)

