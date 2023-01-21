Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man sentenced 20 years for 2018 robbery, murder of man last seen leaving East Memphis gym

Alfonzo Amos
Alfonzo Amos
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused in the murder of Memphian Shaun Hamblen has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death.

The Shelby County DA’s Office says Alfonzo Amos pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.

Police say 23-year-old Shaun Hamblen was last seen leaving a gym in East Memphis. His body was found a week later in a parked car on McDuff Avenue.

In a statement, Amos admitted to taking part in Hamblen’s disappearance and to robbery.

Shaun Hamblen was last seen Thursday, Nov. 29 leaving LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins....
Shaun Hamblen was last seen Thursday, Nov. 29 leaving LA Fitness near Poplar and Perkins. (Source: Facebook)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
A neighborhood is on edge after a young woman, out jogging with her dog, was nearly pulled into...
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Newborn baby found in dumpster
Newborn baby found in dumpster in Jackson, Tenn.
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP

Latest News

1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols death investigation
Local response to the firing of 5 MPD officers after death of Tyre Nichols