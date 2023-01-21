Toy Truck Drive
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife

Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman(HAYWOOD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Kevin Watson is in custody for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr.

This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural areas of the county.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last...
The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says 34-year-old Britney Anderson Watson was last seen on Jan. 7 between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. at 3317 Hillville Loop. Deputies say she was last seen wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. announced her disappearance on Saturday, Jan. 14.(Haywood County Sheriff Office)

According to HCSO, Britney was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

Her body has yet to be found.

A warrant was issued for Kevin’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder Wednesday. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency were also called in to assist in the search.

Kevin is currently being held at the Haywood County jail with no bond.

Crews are still searching for Britney’s body around the vicinity of her home.

