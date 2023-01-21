DeSoto County officials work to expand broadband access

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A meeting was held Friday morning to discuss broadband expansion in all areas of DeSoto County.

Officials say 4,000 citizens in the county are unserved or underserved when it comes to internet access.

The county has set aside $10 million to help offset some of the infrastructure costs to bring high-speed internet to areas without service, but is also incentivizing internet providers to bring services to those without.

”You know, having internet is as important as the road in front of your house. Having good high-speed internet. It’s for safety, it’s for telemedicine, it’s for education,” said Lee Caldwell, 4th District DeSoto County supervisor.

The federal government has set aside more than $42 billion to get broadband to those without.

A portion of the grant money will be allocated to states based on the number of underserved locations in each state that are listed on the FCC’s Broadband Map.

Officials say it’s unclear how much money will go to Mississippi as of now.

