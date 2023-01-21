Clothes dryer caused Collierville apartment fire, CFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters from the Collierville Fire Department (CFD) responded to an apartment fire Thursday night they say was caused by a clothes dryer.

Crews arrived on the scene and found smoke coming from a first-floor apartment.

Upon further investigation, firefighters discovered that it was the dryer that caught fire. Flames were extinguished quickly and crews were able to remove the dryer and ventilate the affected apartment and neighboring apartments of smoke.

Thankfully, no residents or firefighters were hurt.

CFD says dryer fires are the cause of nearly 3,000 fires in the U.S. each year, with 34% of those being caused by lint build-up.

You can help protect your home and family by following these rules from experts:

Clean out your lint trap after each use.

Clean your dryer vent at least once per year.

Never leaving your dryer unattended while it’s running.

