Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

Dr. Charles A. Champion dead at 92
Dr. Charles A. Champion dead at 92(Action News 5)
By Kelli Cook and Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family.

Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s.

He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store” on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Dr. Champion’s store has been opened for three decades and is still serving the people in the Bluff City.

The Champion family sent Action News 5 this statement:

