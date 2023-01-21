Beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles Champion dead at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dr. Charles A. Champion, known as a Memphis pioneer in pharmacy has died at the age of 92, according to his family.

Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960′s.

He founded “Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store” on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Dr. Champion’s store has been opened for three decades and is still serving the people in the Bluff City.

The Champion family sent Action News 5 this statement:

Pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. We mourn his departure but celebrate his incredible life and legacy. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Dr. Champion spent his career creating and providing remedies to treat many common illnesses. His dedication and love for people and his community were evident in his work. The joy Dr. Champion found in serving others was immeasurable, and we are grateful to everyone who trusted him and Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store with their health and wellness needs. Please carry him in your hearts and continue to ‘Live Like A Champion.

