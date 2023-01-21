5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Memphis police officers have been terminated following the completion of an administrative investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

After a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, we have determined that the five (5) MPD officers violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.

All five officers were hired within the past four years.

The 29-year-old died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop with Memphis police. Federal investigators completed their first full day of looking into the case Thursday.

Nichols’ family is scheduled to view the body cam footage for the first time Monday, according to the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.