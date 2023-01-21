Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

5 MPD officers terminated after department concludes Tyre Nichols investigation

Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin...
Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were terminated from the Memphis Police Department Friday following an administrative investigation into the "use of force" that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five Memphis police officers have been terminated following the completion of an administrative investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

All five officers were hired within the past four years.

The 29-year-old died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop with Memphis police. Federal investigators completed their first full day of looking into the case Thursday.

Nichols’ family is scheduled to view the body cam footage for the first time Monday, according to the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood is on edge after a young woman, out jogging with her dog, was nearly pulled into...
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Newborn baby found in dumpster
Newborn baby found in dumpster in Jackson, Tenn.
David Stockard, 18
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

Latest News

1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife
Kroger at Poplar and Kirby
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car