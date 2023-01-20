Toy Truck Drive
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about free rides available for seniors in District 86 to get to the polls. The service is available for seniors in Millington, Northaven, Frayser, Uptown, Downtown, South Memphis and Westwood. If you need a ride, call (901) 213-6438.

Telisa also talked about “Faith in Finances 2023″. It is a free workshop happening at Pleasant Green Baptist Church to help people jump start 2023. Workshops will take place January 21 and 28 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

