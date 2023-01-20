Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November.

Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault.

According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in Lakeland.

A SCSO deputy was traveling southbound on Canada Road when he saw a man on the side of the road, stooped over and cutting something next to a black 2022 Chevrolet Impala with Wisconsin tags.

Concerned for the man’s safety, the deputy turned around and pulled behind the man and the car with activated emergency lights.

But when the man saw the deputy’s car approach, he got into the Impala and drove into the Lake District area where he eventually brought the car to a stop.

The deputy then approached the driver’s side of the car.

The man then asked the deputy why he was stopped.

According to the report, the deputy responded, “I stopped you because you were stooped over, cutting something along the side of your vehicle, so I wanted to make sure you were okay.”

When the deputy asked to see the man’s driver’s license, he then restarted the car. The deputy asked the man to turn off the engine, but he refused and put the Impala in drive.

As he took off, the car drove over the deputy’s foot and caused him to fall forward. His arm got caught in the open driver’s side window, causing him to be dragged approximately four to five feet, causing abrasions and bruises.

The deputy got back onto his feet and attempted to follow the Impala, but lost sight.

He was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to the report, the entire interaction was captured on the deputy’s body-worn camera.

