Suspects in Young Dolph murder indicted on conspiracy charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were indicted on additional charges Friday.

Both men now face charges of conspiracy in relation to Dolph’s murder in 2021.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January 2022.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis.

Smith is facing two murder charges, two theft charges, and more. Johnson is facing those same charges, along with violating the conditions of his release from a sex offender case back in 2015.

