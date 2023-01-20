Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspects in Young Dolph murder indicted on conspiracy charge

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph were indicted on additional charges Friday.

Both men now face charges of conspiracy in relation to Dolph’s murder in 2021.

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith were identified as suspects in Dolph’s murder back in January 2022.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on November 17, 2021, at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis.

Smith is facing two murder charges, two theft charges, and more. Johnson is facing those same charges, along with violating the conditions of his release from a sex offender case back in 2015.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood is on edge after a young woman, out jogging with her dog, was nearly pulled into...
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Newborn baby found in dumpster
Newborn baby found in dumpster in Jackson, Tenn.
David Stockard, 18
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Mississippi state flag
Mississippi House OKs ban on minors’ gender-confirming care
A look at senate bill 43 which will put limits on who and what drags shows can consist of.
Senate committee approves limitations on drag shows
ET
Friday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 20, 2023