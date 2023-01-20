Toy Truck Drive
Sunshine will give way to scattered showers by Saturday night

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds with lows in the low to mid 30s. .

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds late in the day and high temperatures in the mid 50s. A few showers will move in Saturday evening into Saturday night with lows around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance a few showers in the morning with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be partly cloudy Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds and showers will return Tuesday into Wednesday morning with highs in the 40s to around 50. It will be colder by late week with highs in the 40s and lows around 30.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

