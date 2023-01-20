Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run, driver detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale Roads Thursday evening.
Police say she was struck by a silver Ford F-150. Officers responded to the crash at 6:54 p.m.
The driver has since been detained. No charges have been filed at this time.
