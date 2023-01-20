Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run, driver detained

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a truck at the intersection of Winchester and Riverdale Roads Thursday evening.

Police say she was struck by a silver Ford F-150. Officers responded to the crash at 6:54 p.m.

The driver has since been detained. No charges have been filed at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
A neighborhood is on edge after a young woman, out jogging with her dog, was nearly pulled into...
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete
Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis