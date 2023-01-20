Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/LA PRENSA LATINA) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Mid-South Mission of Mercy’s free dental care event happening this weekend.

Cleanings, fillings, and extractions are among the services that will be provided are.

This year, the Mid-South Mission of Mercy mobile clinic, the largest in the country, seeks to serve around 1,500 people.

The mobile clinic served 1,200 patients last year, out of which 37% (444) were Hispanic.

Vivian also highlighted her recent interview with Puerto Rican tenor Rafael Dávila who is set to star in Tosca with Opera Memphis.

“I am happy to be here in Memphis, for the first time, to do one of the most famous operas in the operatic repertoire and the one that I have done the most during my career (besides ‘CARMEN’),” Dávila said in an interview with La Prensa Latina Media. “For me, ‘TOSCA’ is one of my favorite operas, but I also think it is the most complete theatrically dramatic opera, because Puccini had a peculiarity that he wrote all the movements on stage to music. So, even if it is an opera that one does in different places –this is already my 17th production–, there is always a director who has a new idea that he wants to carry out; therefore, it is very easy for us to follow the music because everything that is movement or acting is already described in the music,” he added.

According to Dávila, “TOSCA” consists of three acts and has subtitles in English, as the opera is in Italian. “It has some spectacular music and an ending that people don’t expect,” Dávila said.

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina involves a family of Hispanic man asking for help after he was brutally beaten last week.

Lino Lozano’s family has been asking for help on social media after Lino suffered a violent attack in the Covington Pike area last week.

Mr. Lozano suffered many injuries, including brain damage, and is currently fighting for his life at Regional One hospital.

