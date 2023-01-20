Toy Truck Drive
Cool and dry for now, but more rain likely this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air in place as the week come to a close, but moisture will soon increase bringing our next round of rain into the Mid-South before the weekend is over.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 and afternoon highs near 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain during the evening and overnight along with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 40s, and lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

