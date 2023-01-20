Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Annual free dental clinic returns for 7th year

7th annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy
7th annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Mission of Mercy will provide free dental work for hundreds of people Friday and Saturday.

The 2-day clinic will be open at Bellevue Baptist Church from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend. Free cleanings, fillings, extractions and more will be offered, according to Clinic Chairman Steward Hudsmith.

“The typical dental visit is going to cost between $225-300 and a lot of these people just can’t afford that,” Hudsmith explained. “They put life in the way of their dental needs.”

The typical wait time is about 3 hours, according to organizers. Still, hundreds of people waited in line to be treated.

“Before the inflation came, I was probably able to afford it but now that I’m on a fixed income, I’m only able to afford simple things as in food, rent, light bill, gas, and stuff for the kids,” explained an uninsured patient.

Hundreds of volunteers help make the clinic possible, including dental hygiene students at University of Tennessee Health Science Center in the Medical District.

“It’s being integrated in a part of a community where you might not get to see a private practice and really helping the people in need and just feeling like you’re making a difference in helping someone out with their health,” explained Angie Harri.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A neighborhood is on edge after a young woman, out jogging with her dog, was nearly pulled into...
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Newborn baby found in dumpster
Newborn baby found in dumpster in Jackson, Tenn.
David Stockard, 18
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin faces long recovery, family spokesman tells AP
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting

Latest News

Richard Wright, 41
Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
World AIDS Day aims to clear misconceptions about HIV/AIDS
‘It was a gut punch’ | TN to reject federal funding from CDC to fight against HIV
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
1 teen suspect in pastor’s murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile
Weather
Spencer's Forecast