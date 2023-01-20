Annual free dental clinic returns for 7th year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South Mission of Mercy will provide free dental work for hundreds of people Friday and Saturday.

The 2-day clinic will be open at Bellevue Baptist Church from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend. Free cleanings, fillings, extractions and more will be offered, according to Clinic Chairman Steward Hudsmith.

“The typical dental visit is going to cost between $225-300 and a lot of these people just can’t afford that,” Hudsmith explained. “They put life in the way of their dental needs.”

The typical wait time is about 3 hours, according to organizers. Still, hundreds of people waited in line to be treated.

“Before the inflation came, I was probably able to afford it but now that I’m on a fixed income, I’m only able to afford simple things as in food, rent, light bill, gas, and stuff for the kids,” explained an uninsured patient.

Hundreds of volunteers help make the clinic possible, including dental hygiene students at University of Tennessee Health Science Center in the Medical District.

“It’s being integrated in a part of a community where you might not get to see a private practice and really helping the people in need and just feeling like you’re making a difference in helping someone out with their health,” explained Angie Harri.

