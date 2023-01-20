Toy Truck Drive
1 teen suspect in Eason-Williams murder charged as adult, other charged as juvenile

Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
Miguel Andrade, 15, is accused of killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in her driveway.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teens accused of killing Autura Eason-Williams appeared before a judge, and only one was transferred to a different court.

Shelby County Court judge transferred Miguel Andrade to be tried as an adult in the Autura Eason-Williams case.

Brayan Carillo will not be tried as an adult in this case.

On Friday morning, the judge sent Andrade to 201 Poplar Ave.

According to the judge, Andrade will receive a mental evaluation and his bond is $200,000.

If he makes a bond, he will be required to take a drug and alcohol test and wear a GPS monitor: He will be allowed to go to school, home and court.

Police say Eason-Williams was attacked in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane in July.

Police say video footage showed the suspects driving away in Eason-Williams’ vehicle, which was found wrecked at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive four hours later.

Police were called to another carjacking on Hunters Rest. Shelby County Deputies spotted the vehicle taken in that crime just over an hour later and pursued the vehicle until it crashed on Larry Lane.

