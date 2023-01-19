Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to a cooler and much drier pattern to end the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moving through the Mid-South tonight will keep showers in place this evening followed by drier air that will move in after midnight and remain in place through the beginning of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers ending by midnight and then Clearing with a South wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and windy with a West wind at 15 to 20 MPH and afternoon highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light West wind and lows in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 50, and lows in the mid 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers late in the day and evening along with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

