Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted abduction in East Memphis.

A woman was jogging with her dog on Chanwil Avenue around 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 when two suspects attempted to grab her.

As she was jogging, a suspect in the back seat stepped out of the car and attempted to snatch her, says MPD.

She began running and screaming for help, and simultaneously, they drove away.

The suspects were in a dark grey car with a damaged rear end, back tinted windows, and no hub caps on the rims.

The make and model of the car are unknown.

MPD says another woman who lives on Chanwil witnessed the crime from her kitchen window.

The victim says the driver wore a black ski mask and had on gloves.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man robs 5 fast-food restaurants
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Beale Street
Blues Tent to move to Beale Street, will be free during Memphis in May
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dianne Williams
Woman accused of assaulting blind husband over Grizzlies game