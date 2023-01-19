Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to an attempted abduction in East Memphis.

A woman was jogging with her dog on Chanwil Avenue around 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 when two suspects attempted to grab her.

As she was jogging, a suspect in the back seat stepped out of the car and attempted to snatch her, says MPD.

She began running and screaming for help, and simultaneously, they drove away.

The suspects were in a dark grey car with a damaged rear end, back tinted windows, and no hub caps on the rims.

The make and model of the car are unknown.

MPD says another woman who lives on Chanwil witnessed the crime from her kitchen window.

The victim says the driver wore a black ski mask and had on gloves.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.