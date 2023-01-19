Woman accused of assaulting blind husband over Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman is charged with assault after allegedly beating her husband over a Grizzlies game.

Police say Dianne Williams’ husband told her she was going to the Grizzlies game, but she wanted to stay home and she got angry.

Her husband says his wife began throwing punches at him as he tried to leave the home.

She then allegedly grabbed him by the collar and slung him to the ground, where he struggled to pick himself up.

He told police she also took his cell phone so he could not call for help.

Williams’ husband told police he is 75 years old and blind, and was afraid because his wife is 15 years younger than him and strong.

He was taken to the hospital with a fractured hand and injuries to both knees.

Williams is charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult and aggravated assault.

