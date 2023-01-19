US Marshals: Ex-husband of missing Haywood Co. woman wanted for first-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Service of Memphis has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Watson, the ex-husband of Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County.

On Wednesday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) issued a warrant for Kevin’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder.

Britney has yet to be found.

The USMS is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest of Kevin Watson. He is wanted for First Degree Murder. The victim, Britney Watson, went missing on 1/07/23. Kevin Watson is possibly on foot in the rural area of Haywood County. He should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/xkfGrvrjE3 — USMS Memphis (@USMSMemphis) January 19, 2023

According to HCSO, Britney was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist in the search on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals say Kevin is possibly on foot in the rural area of Haywood County and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Britney and/or Kevin Watson are asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2412 or U.S. Marshals at 877-928-8332.

