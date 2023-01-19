Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

US Marshals: Ex-husband of missing Haywood Co. woman wanted for first-degree murder

Kevin Watson
Kevin Watson(HAYWOOD)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Service of Memphis has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Watson, the ex-husband of Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County.

On Wednesday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) issued a warrant for Kevin’s arrest on charges of first-degree murder.

Britney has yet to be found.

According to HCSO, Britney was last seen between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Hillville Loop on Jan. 7.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was called in to assist in the search on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals say Kevin is possibly on foot in the rural area of Haywood County and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Britney and/or Kevin Watson are asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2412 or U.S. Marshals at 877-928-8332.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

The scene on Starlight Drive.
Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead
Fake candy sale theft
Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man robs 5 fast-food restaurants
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis