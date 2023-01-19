Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Anticipation continues to grow in the potential release of body cam footage in the Tyre Nichols case.

The 29-year-old died Jan. 10 following a traffic stop with Memphis police. Federal investigators completed their first full day of looking into the case Thursday.

Nichols’ family is scheduled to view the body cam footage for the first time Monday, according to the family’s attorney Benjamin Crump.

It’s unclear when that footage might be made public, but we do know District Attorney Steve Mulroy says he’s not in a rush, as not to violate anyone’s due process.

On Jan. 7, the father of one was pulled over for alleged reckless driving near Raines and Ross Roads.

Police say Nichols fled from the car after some sort of confrontation occurred with the police.

Nichols died later that week.

Tyre Nichols complained of having shortness of breath at the time of his Jan. 7 arrest, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. (Action News 5)

On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, in coordination with the FBI Memphis Field Office and the Department of Justice opened a civil rights investigation into the case.

Ritz’ office says they will not comment further about this case; however, Action News 5 asked Memphis criminal and civil rights attorney Alexander Wharton about how he thinks federal investigators were brought into the case.

“There has to be some legitimate question that caused either General Mulroy or his office and/or U.S. attorney Kevin Ritz to really question whether or not this is something that goes above your typical TBI investigation,” said Wharton.

Wharton thinks the public will begin hearing about the federal investigations’ findings within the next three to four weeks.

“I would say it would not be unreasonable after they get involved [for] at least some type of opinion to begin rolling out, I don’t think they will try to keep the public in the dark,” said Wharton.

The public should hear more about Memphis police’s internal investigation sometime in the coming days.

