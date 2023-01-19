Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Truth in sentencing bill aims to give violent offenders harsher sentences

Tenn. Rep. John Gillespie
Tenn. Rep. John Gillespie(Action News 5)
By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new truth in sentencing bill was introduced in the Tennessee State House by State Representative John Gillespie.

House Bill 5 will make force convicted rapists and kidnappers to serve the full sentence.

According to Gillespie, those who are convicted of these crimes today could be released after conviction with time served pre-trial.

“These crimes are happening and they’re just getting slaps on the wrist,” Gillespie told Action News 5.

Another portion of the bill will make it mandatory for convicted kidnappers to register as sexual predators--whether they’re victims were adults or children. This, according to Gillespie, was something he felt needed to be done in the wake of the Eliza Fletcher tragedy.

“But this bill is for everyone,” said Gillespie. “We have to draw a line.”

That metaphorical line, according to Gillespie, is one that has bipartisan support on his side.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
8 teenage car theft suspects released from jail 2 days after Midtown chase
Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete
Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
Woman escapes abduction attempt in East Memphis
The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
Tyre Nichols case: First full day of federal investigation complete