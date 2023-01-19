Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on North Germantown Parkway.
Two males of unknown age selling candy approached a woman on Jan. 15 around 1 p.m.
They asked her to subscribe to their YouTube channel, so she gave them her phone.
According to MPD, the suspects sent money to a Cash App account without her consent.
One suspect wore a black and red vest. The other wore a black hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-636-3371.
