Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on North Germantown Parkway.

Two males of unknown age selling candy approached a woman on Jan. 15 around 1 p.m.

They asked her to subscribe to their YouTube channel, so she gave them her phone.

According to MPD, the suspects sent money to a Cash App account without her consent.

One suspect wore a black and red vest. The other wore a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-636-3371.

