Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone

Fake candy sale theft
Fake candy sale theft(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on North Germantown Parkway.

Two males of unknown age selling candy approached a woman on Jan. 15 around 1 p.m.

They asked her to subscribe to their YouTube channel, so she gave them her phone.

According to MPD, the suspects sent money to a Cash App account without her consent.

One suspect wore a black and red vest. The other wore a black hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-636-3371.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man robs 5 fast-food restaurants
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Beale Street
Blues Tent to move to Beale Street, will be free during Memphis in May
Weather
Spencer's Forecast