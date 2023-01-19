Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead

The scene on Starlight Drive.
The scene on Starlight Drive.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

Kevin Watson
US Marshals: Ex-husband of missing Haywood Co. woman wanted for first-degree murder
Fake candy sale theft
Suspects selling candy steal money from woman using her phone
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Man robs 5 fast-food restaurants
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis