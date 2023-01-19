Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

