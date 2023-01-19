Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.
Missing woman’s burned car found; man charged with murder, police say
Kayla Kelley was reported missing about a week ago.Authorities have charged a man with the...
Burned car of missing woman found
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) struggles for yardage as Las Vegas Raiders...
NFL: 5 teams to play home games in Germany, London in 2023