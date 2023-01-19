Toy Truck Drive
Newborn baby found in dumpster in Jackson, Tenn.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an incident where a newborn was found in the dumpster.

A person found a baby boy alive in a dumpster on Carver Street at 3:30 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital and treated.

“I can’t imagine feeling so desperate, that you feel this is your only option. I’m so thankful to the person that called 9-1-1 and to JPD for their swift actions in saving this baby’s life,” said Jackson Mayor Matt Conger in a Facebook post.

If you know any information regarding this matter or the identification of the parents, contact the police.

JPD asks you to call 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

