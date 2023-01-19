MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will wrap up its superintendent “super search” community meetings this weekend.

There’s a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School, and Friday afternoon at 4, the advisory committee for the super search will share what the interview process will look like for candidates selected by the search firm. This will take place at the Board of Education Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood St.

Saturday, the district will hold its last community meeting at the Board of Education Auditorium at noon. They’re asking anyone who is a part of the MSCS community to show up.

“I remember from some of the students when we asked ‘what are you looking for in the next superintendent?’ A vision planner, community person, a person with integrity, and just amazing answers and input from the students of MSCS,” MSCS Board Chairwoman Rev. Althea Greene said.

There’s also a super search survey that’s active right now on MSCS’s super search website. This is the electronic form of asking the community of what they’d like to see in their next superintendent.

District leaders say they’ve only received little over 2,000 survey responses right now, which is significantly low for a school district of over 110,000 students.

“I want to take an opportunity to invite faith-based and all members of the community to meet me this Saturday at the Memphis Shelby County School Board, if you have not had an opportunity, at 12. Please show up so you know that your voice matters and it counts towards this search,” Greene said.

