MPD: 8 suspects wanted for firing shots into multiple homes in Frasyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Eight suspects are wanted for firing multiple gunshots into several homes on Sunday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the aggravated assault at 11:00 p.m. on Drowsy Lane where several homes had been struck by gunfire.

Multiple shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to police.

Video surveillance showed approximately eight individuals firing shots.

Anyone that has information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

