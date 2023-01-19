Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Mercury found in Northeast Arkansas fish

The Arkansas Department of Health is urging anglers not to eat certain fish from two lakes.
The Arkansas Department of Health is urging anglers not to eat certain fish from two lakes.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If you eat certain fish from two Northeast/North Central Arkansas lakes, the Arkansas Department of Health says stop.

The ADH issued the “fish consumption advisory” after some walleye caught on Bull Shoals Lake and Norfork Lake tested positive for mercury.

According to Thursday’s news release, the fish were “found to contain levels of mercury that have the potential to put human health at risk.”

The ADH said “pregnant women, small children, and those who frequently eat walleye from Bull Shoals or Norfork lakes” are most at risk.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5 p.m., the ADH will hold a meeting at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Mountain Home to address the public’s concerns.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacie Denton, 40
‘This has been the worst I’ve ever been through’: 97-year-old woman attacked by granddaughter, drunk, police say
Two women shoplifting in Dillard's
MPD: 2 women wanted in Dillard’s shoplifting
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death deferred by coroner
Tyrone Hayes, 60, was carjacked in the parking lot of a St. Louis daycare center. He had to beg...
Grandfather begs carjacker not to drive off with baby
Wreckage from a small place appears on a field off of CR 462 Tuesday afternoon outside Yoakum.
4 members of Germantown church killed in Texas plane crash

Latest News

Beale Street
Blues Tent to move to Beale Street, will be free during Memphis in May
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Dianne Williams
Woman accused of assaulting blind husband over Grizzlies game
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle