Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed five fast-food restaurants.
The robberies took place on Monday from 7:56 p.m. until 9:07 p.m in these locations:
- McDonald’s, 2994 Poplar Avenue
- McDonald’s, 1755 Getwell Road
- Mcdonald’s, 3068 South Perkins Road
- Taco Bell, 2702 Perkins Road
- Krystal, 2663 Mount Moriah Road
According to MPD, the man went through the drive-through, placed an order, and pulled up to the window.
Officers said the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded the money from the register.
After taking the cash, the suspect drove away in a blue Hyundai Accent.
The man wore a gray facemask, gray hoodie, and orange gloves.
MPD has not arrested anyone at this time.
