Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food restaurants in Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed five fast-food restaurants.

The robberies took place on Monday from 7:56 p.m. until 9:07 p.m in these locations:

  1. McDonald’s, 2994 Poplar Avenue
  2. McDonald’s, 1755 Getwell Road
  3. Mcdonald’s, 3068 South Perkins Road
  4. Taco Bell, 2702 Perkins Road
  5. Krystal, 2663 Mount Moriah Road

According to MPD, the man went through the drive-through, placed an order, and pulled up to the window.

Officers said the suspect pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded the money from the register.

After taking the cash, the suspect drove away in a blue Hyundai Accent.

The man wore a gray facemask, gray hoodie, and orange gloves.

MPD has not arrested anyone at this time.

