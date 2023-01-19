Toy Truck Drive
Man charged after Bartlett officer hit by stolen vehicle
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is charged in connection to a Bartlett police officer injured from a hit-and-run.

Demario Mathis is charged with theft of property, two counts of drug-related charges, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest.

The incident happened at the IHOP off Highway 64 near the Wolfchase Mall.

According to the affidavit, the officer attempted to pull over Mathis: He drove the car in reverse, hit a light pole, then struck the officer.

Afterward, investigators say Mathis sped off and crashed into two parked cars in the IHOP parking lot.

Court records say that officers found a glass pipe, 10.9 grams of marijuana, and a handgun in his car.

The gun was reported stolen in March 2017 out of Memphis.

Mathis was convicted in the state of Miss. in June 2022 for illegal possession of a controlled substance.

His court date is set on Jan. 20.

