Local nonprofit to provide free dental care to those in need during 2-day event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis nonprofit is hosting a two-day event this week to help thousands in the Mid-South.

Each year, the Mid-South Mission of Mercy provides free dental care to underserved and underinsured communities. The annual event, which began in 2016, has provided nearly $7 million worth of dentistry to more than 11,000 patients in the greater Memphis area with the help of nearly 11,000 volunteers.

This year’s two-day clinic will once again be held inside the gym at Bellevue Baptist Church.

It begins Friday and runs through Saturday.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and there are no appointment or eligibility requirements needed.

Services include cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

