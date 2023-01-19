Toy Truck Drive
Local nonprofit to provide free dental care to those in need during 2-day event

The annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy is returning to Bellevue Baptist to host its free, two-day dental clinic for underserved and underinsured people living in Memphis and the surrounding Mid-South area.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis nonprofit is hosting a two-day event this week to help thousands in the Mid-South.

Each year, the Mid-South Mission of Mercy provides free dental care to underserved and underinsured communities. The annual event, which began in 2016, has provided nearly $7 million worth of dentistry to more than 11,000 patients in the greater Memphis area with the help of nearly 11,000 volunteers.

This year’s two-day clinic will once again be held inside the gym at Bellevue Baptist Church.

It begins Friday and runs through Saturday.

Doors open at 6 a.m. and there are no appointment or eligibility requirements needed.

Services include cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

