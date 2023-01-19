Healthcare changes seniors can expect in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, historic legislation was passed that will lower the prices of prescription drugs and put money back in the pockets of seniors.

Leigh Purvis, Senior Director of Health Care Costs and Access in AARP’s Public Policy Institute, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what seniors can expect to see in 2023 from these reforms, including specifics on free vaccines and insulin co-pay caps.

She also shared more about other changes in the future such as prescription drug price negotiations and out-of-pocket pricing caps.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

